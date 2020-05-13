Buhari Confirms The Appointment Of Ibrahim Gambari As Chief Of Staff
President Muhammadu Buhari has confirm the appointment of renowned diplomat and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha announced the appointment before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours