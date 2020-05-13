Ibrahim Gambari (C), the highest-ranking

Buhari Confirms The Appointment Of Ibrahim Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirm the appointment of renowned diplomat and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha announced the appointment before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Boss MustaphaMuhammadu BuhariProfessor Ibrahim Gambari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Confirms The Appointment Of Ibrahim Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Buhari Confirms The Appointment Of Ibrahim Gambari As Chief Of Staff

News
  • 13 May
  • 0
Niger State Extends Lockdown Order By Two Weeks

Niger State Extends Lockdown Order By Two Weeks

News
  • 13 May
  • 0
Lawan Kicks As Senators Violate Social Distancing

Lawan Kicks As Senators Violate Social Distancing

News
  • 13 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top