Buhari Directs Enrolment Of NYSC Members Into Health Insurance Scheme

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim during a briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The NYSC DG also assured that the NYSC has expanded resources for the critical health needs of corp members.

“Furthermore, we have concluded arrangements with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the national insurance scheme in line with a presidential directive.

“We have also expanded huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” the NYSC DG said.

The NYSC DG had earlier mobilised 66,000 eligible graduates to participate in the 2020 Batch B service year.

The prospective corps members and course officials are also mandated to undergo the COVID-19 test before admission into the orientation camps set to reopen on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

