Buhari Ize Iyamu

Buhari Endorses Ize-Iyamu for Edo Governorship Election

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Buhari endorsed Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday when he visited the Presidential Villa in the company of the party’s caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni.

More to come…

___

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
APCMuhammadu BuhariOsagie Ize-IyamuPDP

