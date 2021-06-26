Buhari Extends APC Caretaker Committee’s Tenure Indefinitely

The tenure of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have been indefinitely extended with the tacit support of President Muhammadu Buhari as party faithful’s and political analysts watch on with suspense.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni led CECPC met with Mr Buhari on Friday, just as its latest tenure winds down to present its progress report and ratify schedules for party congresses at all levels.

At the meeting, the president approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses, according to a statement released by John Akpanudoedehe, the caretaker secretary of the party.

By Mr Akpanudoedehe’s account, ward, local government and state congresses will hold on July 24, August 14 and September 18, 2021 respectively.

No date has been fixed for the party’s national convention when the caretaker committee is expected to leave.

Mr Akpanudoedehe however mentioned that the tenure of caretaker leaders at every other level of the party would end immediately the congresses are concluded and new leadership sworn in.

The party scribe recalled that at its last meeting, the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the CECPC the power of the National Convention which is in line with powers provided in Article 13.3 of the Party’s Constitution.

“By the approved CECPC decision, the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from Ward, Local Government, State, and National will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take oath of office terminating with the National Convention,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

According to him, “the Committee had been very cautious and meticulous in making arrangements to conduct credible, transparent, flawless and generally acceptable Congresses and Convention for the Party to produce a strong leadership that will enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.”

A member of the CECPC told The Nation that it earlier made consultations with stakeholders on Wednesday, after which President Muhammadu Buhari approved the tenure extension on Friday morning.

“It is true that after wide consultations with some stakeholders and at the end of the caretaker committee meeting on Wednesday, we met with Mr President Friday morning and he has approved our timetable for the Congresses and equally granted the caretaker committee to stay until the national convention is conducted,” the member said.

The caretaker committee was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, and was handed a six-month tenure to conduct a national convention to elect new leaders after the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee was dissolved.

The committee has, however, had its tenure extended further by six months in December, 2020, at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

