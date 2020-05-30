Buhari Extends Appointment of Appeal Court’s Acting President

Share Pin 0 Shares

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of Monica Dongban-Mensem as the acting president of the court of appeal.

In March, Buhari had appointed Dongban-Mensem for a period of three months.

In a statement on Friday, Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said Buhari has approved an extension of her appointment for an additional three months, effective from June 3.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) with effect from June 3, 2020, for a further period of three (3) months,” the statement read.

“This is pursuant to Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

In April, the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended Dongban-Mensem to the president for confirmation as the substantive president of the court of appeal.

No reason was given by the presidency as to why the recommendation by the NJC has not been approved by the president.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.