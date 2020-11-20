Muhammadu-Buhari-and-Ibrahim-Magu

Buhari Finally Receives Salami Panel Report On Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the presidential panel probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The president received the report at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

The panel headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the court of appeal, was set up to probe the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020, when Magu was in charge of the agency.

Magu, a commissioner of police, was whisked before the panel on July 6 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), after reportedly ignoring its summons.

He was suspended from office four days after his arrest.

More to follow…

