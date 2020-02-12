Buhari Globetrotting Instead of Tackling Insecurity at Home – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of abandoning Nigerians in the face of the worsening security situation in the country.

The retired major general, who jetted out of the country on Friday, is presently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union.

While he has been away, suspected Boko Haram members on Sunday killed no fewer than 30 people at a park in Auno, a neighbouring village on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

The PDP said in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, that in an ideal clime where “insurgents murdered citizens like in Auno, a concerned president would have immediately left everything wherever he was and returned home in solidarity with his people”.

The party said, “It is disheartening that instead of settling down at home and attending to the worsening insecurity under his watch, Mr President and his officials are busy globetrotting.

“The inaction of the Buhari regime spiralled wave of killings, banditry and kidnapping, particularly the Sunday carnage.

“It is alarming that all the Buhari government can offer in the face of the killings of our citizens are condolence statements with no decisive and significant action to track down the perpetrators and end insurgency in the country.”

The party stated that Nigerians are tired of empathetic statements from the presidency, commiserating the killings of scores of their fellows by marauders and criminals.

“What Nigerians want from the presidency is a significant action and not press releases full of empty claims and worthless assurances.

“Despite the sustained killings, including the massacre of the last three weeks in Gamboru, Gwoza and Dikwa in Borno State, Tawari in Kogi State, Kulben in Plateau State, Gumni, in Zamfara as well as in Kaduna and Yobe States, Buhari chose to continue to live in denial and self-praise, instead of taking a concrete action to end the carnage.”

The party added that the retired major general has “continued to shun the demands of the National Assembly to rejig his security high command and inject new blood to effectively tackle the situation at hand”.

