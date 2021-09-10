Buhari Halts $418 Million Payment to Consultants on Paris Club Refund
The controversial payment of $418 million to consultants over the Paris Club refund has been put on hold by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Despite initially approving the payment, Buhari on Thursday directed the ministry of finance to ask the Debt Management Office (DMO), which was supposed to pay in form of promissory notes, to stay action “until all the cases are exhausted”.
