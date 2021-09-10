Muhammadu-Buhari

Buhari Halts $418 Million Payment to Consultants on Paris Club Refund

The controversial payment of $418 million to consultants over the Paris Club refund has been put on hold by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite initially approving the payment, Buhari on Thursday directed the ministry of finance to ask the Debt Management Office (DMO), which was supposed to pay in form of promissory notes, to stay action “until all the cases are exhausted”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Muhammadu BuhariParis Club Refund

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

War of Words: Sheikh Gumi Calls Femi Adesina a Bootlicker

War of Words: Sheikh Gumi Calls Femi Adesina a Bootlicker

News
  • 10 Sep
  • 0
VAT: Appeal Court Orders All Parties to Maintain Status Quo

VAT: Appeal Court Orders All Parties to Maintain Status Quo

News
  • 10 Sep
  • 0
#EndSARS: Bullets Fired at Lekki Toll Gate Were From Nigerian Army – Forensic Expert

#EndSARS: Bullets Fired at Lekki Toll Gate Were From Nigerian Army – Forensic Expert

News
  • 10 Sep
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top