Buhari Has Been Traveling to London for Treatment Before He Became President – Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari began his yearly medical trip to London even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president in 2015.

Shehu said this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at the departure wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, just after his principal departed the country for London for medical check-up.

He said, “The President is looking at the window of opportunity that has opened with the Easter Holiday. It’s a much relaxed period for everyone –Good Friday, Easter Monday, National Holidays. Then, he will use that period for his regular medical check-up.

“This is something he has done for so many years even before he came to office. Every year, he had appointment with his doctors and he went there to do it. The only anomaly this time around is that COVID prevented this kind of thing to hold in 2020. So, he has lost some period. The last time he was there was one and half years back.”

The President is expected to see a doctor during his stay in the UK and he is due to be back in the country in the second week of April.

Buhari is embarking on the medical trip at a time members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors have declared their intention to commence a strike on April 1.

