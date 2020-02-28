Buhari Has Failed to Secure My Daughter’s Release, Says Leah’s Mum

Mother of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram captivity has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing in his promise to secure her release.

Leah was abducted two years ago along with 109 of her school mates. All but her have been released.

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, who spoke in London in an interview on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari did not contact her family until seven months after the pupils were taken away by the insurgents.

Mrs. Sharibu said: “I have come to Britain to lay my complaints, I need their help. They should help me; I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity.

“My daughter was abducted among others by Boko Haram terrorists, it was seven months later that President Muhammadu Buhari called me.

“When he called me, he told me that my daughter would returned; that she would not stay long.

“Two weeks later, he sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me. The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.

“The ministers said they were in my house to reassure me that my daughter would soon return. But since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.

“My major worry now is for the government to do whatever possible and free my daughter from captivity. Because, I am seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what can I, an ordinary citizen, do?”

Mrs. Sharibu commended a non-governmental organisation, Leah Foundation, established in honour of her daughter, saying that, the Foundation had been of great assistance to the Leah family.

She also disclosed that, the Foundation assisted the family to make her trip to London a reality.

