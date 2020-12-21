‘Buhari Has Wiped Our Tears With Return Of 344 Boys’, Yoruba Group Hails President At Osogbo Rally

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants and the Movement for Peace (CODMP) says President Muhammadu Buhari has wiped away tears of Nigerians with the rescue of 344 schoolboys in Katsina State.

The group made this known on Monday when it led thousands of South-West natives to a one-day grand rally in appreciation of the president.

The massive march, held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, had numerous notable Oduduwa sons and daughters in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of other visibly elated Nigerians, Oloye Balogun Tosin said palpable tension accompanied the abduction of the students given the country’s past experiences in such situations.

He noted that mischief merchants immediately capitalised to paint the current administration in bad light before the populace and the international community.

He said the successful rescue of the boys, however, deflated their egos and evil plot against the country.

According to Balogun, President Buhari displayed patriotism and sound leadership to achieve this feat in record time.

He also acknowledged the remarkable role of security agencies who displayed a “great professionalism” and “unalloyed commitment”.

He, however, assured the president of the unflinching support of the entire southwest region.

Read the full statement below:

This is indeed a day of joy, and our most profound appreciation goes to all of us that kept faith in efforts by the government towards rescuing the abducted students of Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The leadership of the Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants and Movement for Peace in Nigeria convoked this grand rally not to grandstand, but to express our deepest gratitude to God Almighty for this triumphant return of our boys from the den of captivity.

If we may recall, when news of the abduction of the schoolboys filtered into the country, there was palpable tension in the polity given our past experiences in such situations, and as such the nation was rife with various narratives that attempted to deflate our belief in the commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in the protection of lives and properties in the country.

Rumour and mischief merchants ran riot in an attempt to cast the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in bad light before the populace and the international community. But the successful rescue of the boys has indeed deflated their egos and evil plot against the country.

The return of our boys is indeed a joyous event in the country hence this grand rally in appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari for displaying sound leadership in such a trying time in the country.

We are consequently rolling out the drums in ecstatic celebration for this remarkable feat that was achieved in record time, which remains a first in the annals of the country. We are also not ignorant of the fact that the security agencies in the country deployed tremendous and detailed planning and execution towards the return of our boys.

We must all admit that this is indeed a great display of professionalism by the security agencies in the country. They have indeed exhibited an unalloyed commitment to addressing the various security challenges in the country.

We must note that it takes sound leadership for such a feat to be recorded and that is why we are here in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari regardless of what conflict merchants have been peddling in the public space and the polity.

If only they knew that to President Muhammadu Buhari every life matters regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations or social status. President Muhammadu indeed belongs to everybody and nobody, and this much he has exhibited in his leadership of the country manifest in policies that affect all strata of the society in ways too numerous to mention.

We are using this medium to inform Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed God sent to Nigeria and all those that have been engaging in acts that undermine his efforts as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces ought to have a rethink in this material time.

We are saying this loud and clear that no amount of blackmail of politically instigated acts of insecurity would deter Mr President in fully executing his social contract with the people which is to ensure that all Nigerians from all nook and cranny of Nigeria have a country they can call their own.

We can go on non-stop because the Nigeria of today is such that requires a leader that is alive to his responsibilities and this much President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited in the country. The successful rescue of our boys is one of such instances that deserve commendation from all well-meaning Nigerians.

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants and the Movement for Peace in Nigeria is deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari and is making a patriotic call to all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to our amiable president as he pilots the affairs of our great country.

We are using this medium to say a big THANK You to President Muhammadu Buhari and also to encourage him not to relent in his commitment towards leading Nigeria on the path of greatness.

We are also using this medium to shout five big Gbosa to Mr. President: Gbosa, Gbosa, Gbosa, Gbosa and Gbosa for a job well done and for him to continue in this fashion to the benefit of humanity and the glory of God.

Nigeria is indeed blessed to have such a president and our loyalty towards this government is unflinching, and this much we are displaying in our number at this grand rally.

This rally is also to send a message to all the doubting Thomas’s that Nigeria is indeed in safe hands with President Muhammadu Buhari and this much the generality of Nigerians must know in our quest for sustainable development as a people and as a country.

We consequently make a solemn pledge to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and this remains unflinching.

Finally, we say a big thank you to all those that kept faith till our boys were rescued. And to those gallant security agents that led the successful operations, we appreciate your efforts.

Once again, thank You, Mr President.

Thank you all, and God bless.

