COVID-19: Buhari, Health Minister, NCDC Boss Meet as Nigerians Demand #BuhariResign

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire, have just concluded a meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The development comes just as Nigerians took to Twitter on Saturday to demand the President’s resignation using the hashtag #BuhariResign which is currently trending at No. 1 on Nigerian Twitter.

In attendance at the meeting was the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ikekweazu.

The photographs of the meeting, uploaded online by the State House, showed Buhari and the other officials observing social distancing during the meeting.

The meeting comes after several days of concern by Nigerians about the President’s whereabouts after his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive for coronavirus. Nigerians are demanding a live broadcast from the President whose lacklustre response to COVID19 has been widely berated.

Nigeria now has 81 confirmed cases with three discharged and one death.

Buhari had earlier on Monday tested negative to the virus but he was yet to address the nation since it recorded its first confirmed case in Lagos State.

