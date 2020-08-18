Buhari in Closed-Door Meeting With Jonathan
President Muhmmadu Buhari has concluded a closed-door meeting with former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Although the details of their discussions were yet to be disclosed as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that it may not be unconnected to the ongoing mediation in the political crisis in Mali.
Jonathan had been at the forefront of moves to midwife a peace deal in the Malian impasse as a Special Envoy.
West African subregional leaders had been making moves to avert a full-blown civil war in the country, requesting all sides in the crisis to make some comprise in a bid to end hostilities.
