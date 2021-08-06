Buhari is a Failure , Nigeria’s Next President Must Understand the Economy – IBB

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has said Nigeria’s next president should have a very good understanding of the economy.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, he said he has seen some persons who has those qualities and it will be good to have such persons in power.

“If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people, then we would be okay,” he said.

“I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to, and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with.

“Nigerians are very resilient, they are very resourceful so leaders should see how to use this to achieve a common objective.

“That is a person, who is very versed in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. The leaders should understand Nigeria and Nigerians. Anyone who wants to be a leader must use his intellect to understand the people.”

Asked if he believes the person should emerge in 2023, he said, “I believe so if we can get him.”

IBB also advised the current administration to adjust its economic policies, saying, “There’s too much control in way the economy is being run. We should open up the economy and make use of our God-given resources.”

Babaginda also disclosed he fought corruption better than President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said people who worked under him are saints compared to those currently in power.

The military leader said while he moved against a former military governor who embezzled N313,000, those who stole billions are walking freely.

Asked if he agrees with those who said his government was very corrupt, Babangida said, “But what’s happening now is worse… you can’t compare it with the facts on the ground now. You can say it. From what I read, from analysis, I think we are saints when compared to what is happening under a democratic dispensation.

“I sacked a governor for misappropriating less than three hundred and thirteen thousand.

“Today, those who have stolen billions and are in courts and are now parading themselves on the streets. Who else is better in fighting corruption?.. we are saints when compared with that.”

IBB also said he has a very good relationship with Buhari, blaming the seeming rift between them on the media.

