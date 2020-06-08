Buhari Not a Rubber Stamp – Garba Shehu

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said that in making appointments upon the recommendations of other arms or agencies of the government, President Muhammadu Buhari is not a rubber stamp that will mechanistically sign off on nominees that come before him.

According to Mr Shehu, the President has a duty to ensure that all such appointments meet the requirements of the constitution and protecting the supreme law of the land in this regard, he has an obligation to allow law enforcement and security agencies to do their work.

Making a reference to certain recent appointments, the presidential spokesman noted that the experience with some ministers who were signed off upon and turned out as having not undertaken the compulsory National Youth Service is one of such reasons why the president will not just sign off on those who are brought before him.

In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, Garba Shehu noted that the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed.

He debunked all claims suggesting that the appointment is being delayed based on ethnicity and religious bias.

“It is about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work.

“Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect

“The President had not been a rubber stamp dealing with these matters before and is not prepared to be one at this time.

“Let all allow the system to do what is right,” the presidential spokesman stressed.

