Buhari is Not Using NNPC as Personal ATM – Femi Adesina

The Presidency has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not looting the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Buhari’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the president is not using NNPC as his personal Automated Teller Machine, ATM.

Adesina said NNPC declared a net profit in 2020 because Buhari “did not use it as his personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM)”.

The presidential spokesman stated this in an article titled; “How Buhari Broke The Jinx At NNPC.”

He explained that NNPC declared the profit because the president refused to operate NNPC like his personal ATM.

The article reads partly: “Well, it happened because perhaps for the first time in the history of the country, and of the NNPC, there is a President who is not using the place like a personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

“He (Buhari) is not collecting millions upon millions of dollars by fiat, nor is he giving directives for any under-the-table deal. And that President also happens to be the Minister for Petroleum Resources.”

He also quoted the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari as saying the president has never demanded anything from the Corporation.

“Buhari has never made any demand of us, asked for a single thing for himself or any individual”, Adesina quoted Kyari as saying.

Buhari, who is the Minister of Petroleum Resources, had recently announced that the NNPC recorded N287 billion profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

