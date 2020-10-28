Buhari Launches 2021 Armed Forces Emblem Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million.

The short ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja before the commencement of the 21st virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The ceremony was witnessed by has the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Dean of the diplomatic corps.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungonu, the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan also physically attended the event.

Those physically present at the Council Chambers were Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and that of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi.

Mr Buhari, in his remarks, urged Nigerians to desist from making divisive statements that threaten national security.

He noted that the event is to remember the nation’s fallen heroes and veterans as well as and those currently engaged in fighting insurgency and banditry in the northern parts of the country.

Mr Buhari specially commended the gallant soldiers, who despite the impact of COVID-19 have remained steadfast in keeping the nation one.

He promised timely releases of resources for operations and welfare of the armed forces. The President also reassured Nigerians that security will continue to be at the forefront of his administration until peace returns.

Decoration of the emblem was done by the president and secretary of the Nigerian Legion. The event also had the security chiefs in attendance.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olanisakin, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also administered the oath of office to Isa Kwarra, as Chairman of National Population Commission.

Other members who also took the oath of office in three groups of four and three are Ibrahim Mohammed, (Bauchi); Ayodeji Ajayi (Ekiti), Joseph Kwai Shazin, (FCT) and Garba A. Garba (Jigawa).

Second batch were Bala Almu Banya, (Katsina); Alhaji Razaq Gidado, (Kwara); Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, (Lagos), Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa). The last batch sworn in were Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo, (Sokoto); Mai Aliyu Mohammad (Yobe), and Muhammadu Muktar Rini (Zamfara).

