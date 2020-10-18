Buhari Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila Over #EndSARS Protests
President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, on the ongoing #ENDSARS protests.
Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.
Details Soon…
