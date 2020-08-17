Buhari Meets Oshiomhole
President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the State House, Abuja
Oshiomhole, dressed in his traditional khaki suit, was seen with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on the walkway, heading towards the President’s office.
The purpose of the meeting with the President is unknown as at the time of filing in this report.
Details shortly…
