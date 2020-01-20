Buhari Meets Prince of Wales for ‘High Tea’

His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales yesterday invited Nigeria’s civilian Dictator, Muhammadu Buhari for high tea at Dumfries House, a stately home in Scotland that is part of The Prince’s Foundation.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing CB, also joined the meeting.

Buhari is visiting the United Kingdom at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit holding today.

This is an important opportunity to celebrate the long standing people-to-people ties between our two countries.

The Prince of Wales previously met Buhari during a visit to Nigeria with The Duchess of Cornwall in 2018. It is expected that His Royal Highness and Buhari will meet again later this year at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.

The Royal Family’s bond with Nigeria will be further strengthened this year through the forthcoming visit of His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

