Buhari Mourns Awolowo’s Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the passing of Mrs. Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the late sage.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, in a statement issued Friday said the President commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs. Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs. Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

