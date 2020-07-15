Buhari Mourns Death of Nigeria’s First Female Combat Pilot Tolulope Arotile

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep pain the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, condoling with the family on the loss of such “a promising officer, whose short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security.”

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday said the President saluted Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from the onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered.

The statement added that President Buhari commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

He also sympathized with government and people of Kogi State on the loss.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind.

Featured Image Credit: @BashirAhmaad/Twitter

