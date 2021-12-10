Buhari Mourns Slain Katsina Commissioner Rabe Nasir

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday night, reacted to the assassination of Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, describing his killing as heinous and condemnable.

But the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba, who confirmed the death of the commissioner while briefing journalists at the residence of the deceased at Fatima Shema Estate, however, hinted that a suspect had been arrested.

The President, who in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said there was no place for such violence in the country, adding that he was deeply anguished by the tragic killing of the up and coming leader, who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said, and urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice, all those who were behind the dastardly act.

Buba, while briefing journalists, said, “This unfortunate incident happened late yesterday (Wednesday) night. We have evacuated the corpse and investigation has commenced.

“We don’t want to go into details about the circumstances surrounding the killing. A suspect has been arrested and investigation has commenced. The corpse has been evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.”

Governor Aminu Bello Masari and other top government officials have visited the residence of the deceased.

