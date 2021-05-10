Buhari Mourns Victims of Insecurity, Condemns Nationwide Bloodletting

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday bemoaned the killings in the country that have worsened the nation’s security challenges.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, condoled with the relatives of those who lost their lives in what he called madness going on nationwide.

Buhari, who called for a low-key Eid al-Fitr celebration as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic said: “As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari has directed that all celebrations are limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

“To this end, the president, first family, his personal aides, members of the cabinet and service chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja to observe the Eid prayers by 9:00 am.

“Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the president by religious, community and political leaders

as was the case last year, the president encouraged such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.”

Buhari thanked Islamic clerics and other religious leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

The president called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence, saying that “if we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future emergencies?”

