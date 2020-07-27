buhari-and-obasanjo

Buhari Names Train Stations After Jonathan, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Excludes Obasanjo

President Muhammadu Buhari has named some train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after “deserving Nigerians”, including his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, announced the development on Monday.

This comes weeks after the President named the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State, after former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is conspicuously missing among the list of honorees.

More to come…

 

 

