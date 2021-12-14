Buhari Nominates Muazu Jaji Sambo New Minister
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter urging the Senate to screen and confirm the nominee for appointment at plenary on Tuesday morning.
More to come…
