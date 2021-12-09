Buhari, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Others Urge Religious Tolerance

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakara Joined President Muhammadu Buhari to call on Nigerians to eschew all forms of religious bitterness and embrace religious coexistence for a better society, saying that religious crisis has caused the country a lot , Leadership reports.

President Buhari, Obasanjo and Abubakar stated this in Kaduna during the ground breaking ceremony of Kaduna Centre for the study of Christian-Muslim Relations founded by Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon.

President Buhari, represented by the minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Uwanjiuba, said, the religious crisis has over the years caused untold hardship and suspicion among various faiths, stressing that the centre is a commendable one and would receive the support of the government.

In the same vein, former president Obasanjo, Abubakar and the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev’d Justin Welby all in their goodwill messages virtually commended the foresight of the founder of the centre and Secretary General of the Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Idowu-Fearon for ensuring peaceful coexistence among the Christian and Muslim faiths through the centre.

Obasanjo said, “There should be no antagonism or acrimony on the basis of our religion, I hope and pray that the centre will contribute immensely to the growth and development of religious coexistence.”

Also, General Abubakar congratulated the founder on behalf of the National Peace Commission (NPC) for the establishment of the centre which he said would help in no small measure to bring about peace among both faiths.

For the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” I commend Fearon for devoting himself to peaceful coexistence, foundation laying today is more than just a stone but a foundation for peace. Educating young people from both Muslim and Christian Faith’s will bring about justice, peace, reconciliation and above all religious tolerance.”

Also speaking, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III represented by the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli was of the view that, “understanding each other’s religion will make us live in peace and not in pieces, I pray people will let into the foresight of the founder and support the growth of the centre”.

Earlier in his keynote address, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarebe said, “Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon is consistent in his efforts towards enhancing peaceful and religious coexistence in Nigeria and particularly in Kaduna State.

The founder of the centre, Archbishop Idowu-Fearon said education is key in peace building, stressing that there is crisis because of the lack of requisite knowledge in peaceful coexistence.

He said it is important for both Christians and Muslims to know their religion, adding that the centre is established based on four principles namely “principle of understanding, principle of mutual engagement, principle of mutual contribution and principle of mutual support.”

