Buhari Orders Lock Down of Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The President gave the order in a broadcast on Sunday.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020,” he said.

“This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.”

More to come…

