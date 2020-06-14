Buhari Orders Probe of Aso Rock ‘Shooting Incident’, Says Law Must Take Its Course

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation of the security incident that occurred at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday night, when the First Lady’s Aide-de-camp, Usman Shugaba, attempted to force the President’s Special Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf, into self -isolation over COVID-19 fears.

An altercation that degenerated into firing of gunshots had occurred on Thursday night between the First Lady Aisha Buhari and Sabiu, who is also President Buhari’s nephew, when the wife of the President, accompanied by three of her children and some security aides led by her ADC, attempted to force Sabiu, who had returned to his residence at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, after a trip to Lagos where he had gone to meet his wife who recently delivered a new baby, to go into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears.

The ADC and security aides who accompanied her to the residence of Sabiu where the shooting occurred were later arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, after he received security report on the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the Presidency acknowledged concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the “incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.”

Shehu said President Buhari had directed that proper investigation be carried out by the Police, in compliance with the rule of law.

He also said the president had directed that the law should be allowed to take its course.

The President’s spokesman however frowned on the fact that “a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person.”

The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

“This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.

“This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

“Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

“Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

“That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief.

“In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.”

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.