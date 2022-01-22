Buhari Praises Detectives Who Nabbed Hanifa’s Killer

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the work of the police and the secret service in unraveling the mystery of Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil murdered in northwest Kano State.

The President also extended the nation’s condolences to the family of Hanifa, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Kano after nearly two months of fruitless search.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the family and the whole nation which followed up on Hanifa’s travail every day since her disappearance in December last year, were hoping for the girl to have been rescued alive and well.

He, however, said that the very thorough and painstaking detective operation by the law enforcement bodies, leading to the discovery of the corpse and the arrest of the suspects who had already made confessions was commendable.

He noted that it was an achievement that should instill more public confidence in the authorities.

“When breakthroughs like this happen, people will talk differently of law enforcement,” said the President.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the little school girl and urged her parents to bear the sad loss with courage and fortitude in God.

The pupil was abducted at Kawaji community in Yankaba area of Kano metropolis in December on her way home from an Islamiyya school.

She was said to have been whisked away in a commercial tricycle, locally called Adaidata Sahu or Keke NAPEP.

The reports of her abduction had sent a wave of shock across Kano as many residents took safety measures seriously.

Hanifa’s abductor was arrested, on Wednesday, while he was trying to receive part of the ransom.

