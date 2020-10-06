Buhari Presents 2021 Budget Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriations Bill to a Joint session of the National Assembly.
Buhari’s letter of request was read during plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja.
The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.
“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”
____
