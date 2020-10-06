buhari 60

Buhari Presents 2021 Budget Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriations Bill to a Joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari’s letter of request was read during plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ahmad LawanMuhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Presents 2021 Budget Thursday

Buhari Presents 2021 Budget Thursday

News
  • 6 Oct
  • 0
Gunmen Kill Monarch, Five Others in Plateau

Gunmen Kill Monarch, Five Others in Plateau

News
  • 6 Oct
  • 0
Ribadu’s Daughter Apologises Over Wedding Dress

Ribadu’s Daughter Apologises Over Wedding Dress

News
  • 6 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top