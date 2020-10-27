Buhari Reappoints Yakubu as INEC Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said: “In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”

Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015. His first term ends next month.

