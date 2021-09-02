Buhari-signs-agreements

Buhari Receives NDDC Forensic Audit Report

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received a forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The report was received on the President’s behalf by Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The President had ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC on October 2019 to probe alleged financial misappropriation.

While receiving the report, Malami said the Federal Government doled out approximately six trillion naira to the agency between 2001 and 2019.

“It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the Federal Government has approved N3,375, 735,776,794.93 (Three Trillion, Three Hundred and Seventy Five Billion, Seven Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety Four Naira, Ninety Three Kobo) as budgetary allocation and N2,420,948,894,191.00 (Two Trillion, Four Hundred and Twenty Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty Million, and, Eight Hundred and Ninety Four Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety One Naira) as Income from Statutory and Non Statutory Sources, which brings the total figure to the sum of approximately Six Trillion Naira (N6,000,000,000,000) given to the Niger Delta Development Commission,” the Minister said.

Buhari Receives NDDC Forensic Audit Report

