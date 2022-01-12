Buhari Regime Deactivates Sowore’s National ID Card, Permanent Voter Card, International Passport
The Nigerian government has deactivated biometric identification of human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.
The documents deactivated include the activist’s national identity card, permanent voter card, international passport and driver’s license.
As a result of this, Sowore will not be able to use any of the national documents to carry out any transaction within and outside the country as the cards cannot be read biometrically.
The Muhammadu Buhari regime is yet to provide any explanation for the move.
The latest onslaught on the publisher of the online newspaper SaharaReporters by the Nigerian government comes two days after the newspaper published an exclusive story revealing how a hacker had broken into the server of the National Identification Management Commission to steal personal information of over three million citizens.
