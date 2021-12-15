Buhari Replaces Lauretta Onochie, Asks Senate to Confirm New INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Lauretta Onochie as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Buhari in a letter to the Senate sought the confirmation of the nomination of six national commissioners and one resident electoral commissioner to replace the outgoing ones. In the letter, he replaced Onochie with May Agbamuche Mbu as INEC commissioner representing Delta State.

Previously, Onochie’s nomination had been rejected by the Senate on the grounds that it flouted the principle of federal character.

Currently a presidential aide, she was appointed by President Buhari in October 2020 as an INEC commissioner to represent Delta State.

Her appointment generated public outrage from individuals, groups, and opposition parties who wrote petitions, staged protests, and called on the Senate to reject the nomination.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The nominees are Malam Mohammed Haruna from Niger State as the North Central – National Commissioner.

They also include Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu, Delta State, National Commissioner; and Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi, Abia State, South East National Commissioner.

Also appointed are Major General A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner; Professor Rada H. Gumus, Bayelsa State, South South, National Commissioner; Mr. Sam Olumeku, Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner; and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye, Ondo State, South West (Resident Electoral Commissioner.)

President Buhari also sent the names of nominees of commissioners for the National Population Commission.

The are Mr. Benedict Opong, Mrs Gloria Izofor, Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi, Dr. Bala Haliru, and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi.

