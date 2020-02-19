Buhari Again

Buhari Replaces Nunieh With Pondei as NDDC Acting MD

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

President Muhammadu Buhari has reorganised the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), replacing Barr Joy Nunieh with Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director.

The President also increased the number of the committee from three to five persons, including Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Barr Joy NuniehMuhammadu BuhariProfessor Kemebradikumo Pondei

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers in Plateau

Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers in Plateau

News
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Nigerian Army Does Not Have the Manpower, Equipment to Defeat Boko Haram – Zulum

Nigerian Army Does Not Have the Manpower, Equipment to Defeat Boko Haram – Zulum

News
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Nicki Minaj, 50 Cents, Others Mourn Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Home

Nicki Minaj, 50 Cents, Others Mourn Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Home

Entertainment
  • 19 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top