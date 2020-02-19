Buhari Replaces Nunieh With Pondei as NDDC Acting MD
President Muhammadu Buhari has reorganised the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), replacing Barr Joy Nunieh with Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director.
The President also increased the number of the committee from three to five persons, including Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).
