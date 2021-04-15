Buhari Returns From London President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria at the end of his medical check-up in London. The presidential jet, which conveyed the president from London, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday evening. The president left the country on March 30, 2021, for his first medical trip in over a year. Protesters had stormed the Abuja House, Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission in London, during the visit of the president to the UK. Buhari was received on arrival by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, and his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, among other presidential aides. After Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had parried the question on the exact date of the President’s return. “Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what’s the big issue in that one?” Mohammed had said. __________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. Author Abel Ogwu Previous Article Ganduje Brokers Peace Between Dangote, BUA