Buhari Returns To Nigeria After UK-Africa Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 which held in London from the 17th of January.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his Chief of Staff, the FCT Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, as well as other government officials.

During the trip, the president met with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and brought him up to speed with developments in Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader told Mr Johnson about the efforts of his administration in the agricultural sector, saying it has led almost to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains production.

According to him, Nigeria has saved billions of naira in foreign exchange and the efforts are now deployed in other areas of development.

On the war against insurgency, President Buhari said things were a lot better, stressing that the Nigerian government is making efforts to disabuse the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram.

He admitted that the main challenge has been in the area of resettling displaced people in the North East, noting that the situation is being tackled frontally.

Prior to the president’s trip, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity had said that with the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area in mid-2020, the London Investment Summit was to provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

He also said the summit would deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit as Africa currently represents just two per cent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 per cent of that total.

