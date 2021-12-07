Buhari Sacks Abuja DisCo Management Over ‘Incompetence’
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).
He approved a new interim governing board to oversee the company’s daily operations.
It followed the industrial action embarked on by staff members over non-payment of arrears of pensions, allowances, salaries and promotion.
The statement added: “The presidential directives as conveyed has also directed the Bureau of Public Enterprises to set up a new management team of the AEDC.
“However, in a memorandum of understanding MOU, jointly signed by the Minister of state power Goddy Jedy Agba, the chairman Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, Sanusi Garba, Director General Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoli, Comrade Joe Ajaero on behalf of the union, the Federal government has ordered the suspension of the strike, given 21 days within which the outstanding emoluments and entitlements of staff will be paid.
“Government has described the nonperformance and incompetence of the AEDC as a national embarrassment, saying the suspension of the management team subsist until further notice.”
