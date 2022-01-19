Buhari Says Nigeria is Becoming Self-sufficient in Food Production

The commissioning of rice pyramids in Abuja yesterday is an indication that Nigeria is making steady and assured progress towards self-sufficiency in food production, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President expressed expectation that other agricultural commodity associations that were yet to participate under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-funded Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) will emulate the rice farmers association of Nigeria in supporting his administration’s drive for food self-sufficiency.

Buhari made the remarks at the unveiling of the FCT Mega Rice Pyramids in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

“As a critical policy of the government, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is expected to catalyse the agricultural productive base of the nation, which is a major part of our economic plan to uplift the economy, create jobs, reduce reliance on imported food and industrial raw materials, and conserve foreign exchange,” Buhari said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.