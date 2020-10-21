Buhari Seeks Approval for Revised FCT’s 2020 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday requested the Senate to consider and approve the revised 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the upper chamber by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

Buhari said the revised estimates of revenue and expenditure were proposed in response to the lower revenues and higher personnel costs projected for the Federal Capital Territory Administration in the 2020 fiscal year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the decline in global and domestic economic performance.

The President, in another letter, urged the Senate to confirm the appointment of Sanusi Garba as the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Also to be confirmed are: Dr. Musiliu Oseni as vice chairman; and Aisha Mahmud as commissioner. The request was contained in a letter dated October 15, and read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to the President, the request was made pursuant to Sections 34 and 40(1) of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act.

In a separate letter, President Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.

The nominees appointed by the President included Mrs. Saratu Mama Shafi, Chairman – North Central; George Mbonu, South East; Barr. Thomas Okosun, South South; Umar Duhu, North East; Mr. Ibrahim El-Yakubu, North West; Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, South West; and Kenneth Gyado, North Central.

In a related development, the President in another letter requested the confirmation of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a member of the Police Service Commission.

According to the President, Nnamani’s appointment was due to the demise of Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo, member representing the South East region.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.