Buhari Seeks Senate Confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as NIPSS DG

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm Professor Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

The request was contained in a letter read on Tuesday during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, moments after the chamber resumed plenary from its 18 working days recess in order to attend to the 2022 budget at the committee levels.

The Senate had adjourned plenary on October 13, 2020, to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government to defend their respective budget estimates for the year 2022 before the relevant Committees of the National Assembly.

President Buhari in the letter sought the confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as Director-General NIPSS in accordance with the Section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act 2004.

The letter was titled: “Request for confirmation of appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo PhD as Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).”

It reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.