Buhari Sends Names of 42 Non-Career Ambassadors to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 42 ambassadorial nominees.

This was contained in a letter sent out on Wednesday.

In another letter, the President urged the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

He also sent out another letter seeking the approval of the Senate for the appointment of a federal commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.

