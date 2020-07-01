Buhari Sends Names of 42 Non-Career Ambassadors to Senate
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 42 ambassadorial nominees.
This was contained in a letter sent out on Wednesday.
In another letter, the President urged the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission.
He also sent out another letter seeking the approval of the Senate for the appointment of a federal commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours