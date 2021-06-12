13689769_e3qowrcxwaiilzd_jpeg_jpeg9ff5c83a298b41fd507c4d752e9bac35

Buhari Supporters Attack Peaceful June 12 Protester in Abuja

Some #IStandWithBuhari protest group members have attacked a June 12 protester at Unity Fountain, Abuja.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, the protester who walked past the venue of the group’s rally with his placard up in the air, was mobbed and asked to leave the venue.

An internal tussle had earlier broke out on Saturday morning amongst members of the group.

