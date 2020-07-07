Buhari Suspends Magu as Acting EFCC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu as Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
President Buhari had set up the panel to probe various allegations levelled against Magu, following a petition by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Service (DSS).
More to come…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours