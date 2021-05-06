Buhari Suspends NPA MD, Hadiza Bala Usman

Hadiza Bala Usman has been suspended as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

She was first appointed in 2016 following the sack of Habib Abdullahi whose second term was terminated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

No reason was given for the suspension of Bala Usman who was reappointed for another five-year tenure in January.

A source at the Ministry of Transportation, which supervises NPA, hinted that there has been no love lost between the Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and Usman in recent times.

The source, who is also an aide to the Minister, said Amaechi has been worried over the overbearing nature of Usman.

“Yes, the MD was suspended earlier on Thursday but the minister will give full details on Friday.

“The minister and some members of staff of the ministry are presently in Jos for a programme and he is scheduled to brief the press on the issue.

“No reason was given for her suspension but I can confirm to you that she has been suspended,” he said.

