Buhari Takes Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The President took the shot at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The second dose is being administered exactly 12 weeks after the first shot was taken on March 6.

The President’s innoculation was done by the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

More to follow…

