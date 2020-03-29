EUMsc4iWAAInLyQ

Buhari to Address Nigerians Tonight

President Muhammadu Buhari will finally broadcast to the nation on Sunday evening, Bashir Ahmad, his Personal Assistant on New Media has said.

The broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), according to Femi Adesina.

He asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the networks.

Buhari has come under fire for “disappearing” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media had been awash with rumours about his health, some claiming he had tested positive for the virus and had been flown abroad.

As at 10.40pm Friday, Nigeria had 97 confirmed cases of COVID19 with one death.

 

 

_____

