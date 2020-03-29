Buhari to Address Nigerians Tonight

Share Pin 0 Shares

President Muhammadu Buhari will finally broadcast to the nation on Sunday evening, Bashir Ahmad, his Personal Assistant on New Media has said.

FLASH: President @MBuhari will broadcast to the nation later today at 7pm. All TV, radio and other media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 29, 2020

The broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), according to Femi Adesina.

He asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the networks.

Buhari has come under fire for “disappearing” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media had been awash with rumours about his health, some claiming he had tested positive for the virus and had been flown abroad.

As at 10.40pm Friday, Nigeria had 97 confirmed cases of COVID19 with one death.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.