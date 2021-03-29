Buhari To Proceed On Medical Trip To London

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday proceed to London, the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

This was announced in a statement issued on Monday night by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Before departing the country for the UK, President Buhari would meet with the security chiefs in the morning.

He is expected back in Nigeria during the second week of April 2021.

President Buhari had embarked on several medical trips between 2015 and 2019. During one of his trips in 2017, he spent 103 days in London with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, acting as the president then.

His long absence sparked rumours that he had passed on – speculations which were denied by the presidency.

