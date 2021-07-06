Buhari to Security Agents: Ensure Quick Release of Abducted Kaduna Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military and other security agencies to ensure safe and early release of 140 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna and other victims in the country.

The President, who gave the directive yesterday, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed serious concern over attacks on students in Kaduna and Niger States.

Gunmen on motorbikes had yesterday morning abducted the students from the school located in Maramara village, Chikun local government area of the state.

Buhari, who spoke on the ongoing deployment of additional security personnel to all troubled areas in the country, urged security agents to “act swiftly” to rescue all school boys and girls in the affected states and ensure their safe return.

He said the disturbing incidents of students’ abduction, mostly in Northern states, was already threatening to undermine efforts in boosting school enrolments in states that were adjudged educationally backward.

The President, however, implored state governments to ensure compliance with the United Nations-supported Safe Schools Programme, which the Federal Government had adopted.

